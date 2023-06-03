My name is Farah, and it means "Joy" in Arabic :)

I am from Syria and I am a grateful mother of three beautiful beings, living in Hannover, Germany and

leading a a spiritual guided journey.





YOGA

It simply served and still, is serving me in my healing journey, mentally, emotionally, physically and spiritually, it raised my awareness to my patterns ... and helped me transform what I thought were my weaknesses into my biggest strengths.

Practicing Yoga enables me to deal with heavy emotions and everyday life turbulences calmly, gives me the ability to shift perspectives with ease, self-love and self-compassion through grounding and aligning my own energy within.





“It is through the alignment of the body that I discovered the alignment of my mind, self, and intelligence”. B.K.S. Iyengar





I had a career as a Social Councillor, HR partner for 14 years in a Humanitarian Organisation, then came to Germany in 2019 to find myself in teaching Yoga and realizing that is what I am truly called for to pursue passionately in my journey.





I completed my 200, 300hrs YTT. Prenatal Yoga, Tantra Yoga, and Yogic intervention for Lifestyle Diseases and as I keep learning, I am unfolding the magic of this practice throughout my journey.





I believe my purpose is to help YOU finding joy in moments of practice and life - on the mat and off the mat :) - through more connection and understanding to your physical body, more awareness on body alignment in Asanas (poses), and more freedom in Self-Expression of authentic self in the "Joyogini Circle"🙏🏻





This journey starts from the "Deep Knowing" and the "Belief", that YOU could be your greatest "Friend or Foe".

And only you, can choose a journey which leads you to the life you desire and deserve.





The moment that we enjoy being with ourselves without judgement is the moment we start to truly live, with full acceptance, love and compassion to all parts of ourselves.





“'Yoga does not just change the way we see things; it transforms the person who sees.”' B.K.S. Iyengar





Much Love & Light

Namaste